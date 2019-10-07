‘Riq Done F*cked Up Now: The Realest & Most Hilarious Reactions To This Week’s Episode Of #PowerTV

Last week, we told you Power was heating up and we were right. After getting his azz beat, Tariq has still been lying like hell so it’s no surprise when his own father pulls a gun on him to teach him a lesson. Not only is Ghost on his behind, Tommy is too after learning from Keisha that Tariq is most likely the reason some of his product went missing. Elsewhere, soon-to-be Governor Tate gets caught with his pants down, Ramona makes her interest in Ghost clear, Ghost tries to bribe Keisha to leave town, Keisha catches a body, and so much more.
But perhaps the most shocking moment of the episode occurred at the very end. In an effort to get close to her trouble making son again, Tasha agrees to teach Tariq the drug game. It was definitely a moment that had us SHOCKED for a second… but then, we thought about it and remembered she wasn’t supportive of Ghost going legit… so we aren’t all that surprised.
