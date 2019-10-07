Tyler Perry’s Unprecedented Impact, As Told By Black Icons After The Opening Of His New Atlanta Studios

After creating opportunity after opportunity for folks that look like you and I throughout the entirety of his career, Tyler Perry has finally been getting some of the credit that he truly deserves. Everyone from Colin Kaepernick to Beyoncé (and yes, Jay-Z!!) was in the building for the groundbreaking opening of the filmmaker’s $250 million dollar, Black-owned Tyler Perry Studios. The room was full of Black, powerful icons, whose sentiments for Perry’s history-making move overflowed on to social media. Here’s what just a few of our favorites had to say.

Beyoncé said she could not stop crying:

“Happy Sunday. Congratulations to Tyler Perry on the opening of his studios. I could feel our ancestors’ presence. Surrounded by my heroes, I watched Denzel, Queen Oprah, Spike, Whoopi, Sir Poitier, Will, Halle , Dame Cicely and our angels John Singleton and Diahann Carroll honored. The Armand de Brignac crashed against each soundstage as fireworks lit up the sky. Generations of blood, sweat and tears, success, excellence and brilliance. It makes me so proud, so full, I could not stop crying. Thank you my Virgo brother for so much love and passion put into every detail. My prayer today is that you will take it all in. You inspire me to dream even bigger.”

Bishop T.D. Jakes said he could not fully articulate the moment:

“Although I deeply missed being @TPHDallas, it was an extreme honor to be the homilist for the dedication of the new @TylerPerry studios! What was once a Confederate military base, was flooded with the sons and daughters of slaves and slave owners to dedicate the studio which is reportedly the size of three studios in Beverly Hills combined! To witness it was beyond any description I could articulate!”

“I can’t explain how many icons were there to see history turn a page! It felt like all the ancestors were rejoicing at what God has done. I didn’t see anyone that didn’t have gratitude on their face!”

La La said she was floating with inspiration:

“I didn’t really take any pictures last night because I was allowing myself to be present & just take in this historical iconic moment. So grateful to know the man with the biggest heart @tylerperry & be included in a night I will never forget. I left there feeling inspired, like I was floating. Thank you @tylerperry for allowing us to dream with our eyes open. 🙏🏽”

Will Smith called the moment monumental:

“Me and @jadapinkettsmith clean up NICE! We flew down to ATL to be with @tylerperry as he opened the FIRST and largest Black-Owned studio. This moment is monumental in so many ways! And a sound stage in my name… 😳 I’m inspired and honored to be part of something of this magnitude.”

2 Chainz said it was one of the most inspirational events he’s ever been a part of:

“One of the most inspirational events i ever been apart , Kesha and I had a wonderful time !!! salute @tylerperry.”

Ava Duvernay called it a stunning achievement that will echo through the generations:

“I wish I could post pictures from inside this spectacular studio, but we’ve been asked to refrain. I got to experience the dedication ceremonies with my sister @teraduvernay and it was beyond. A black man owns a studio lot larger and more modern than any studio lot in Hollywood. Fun Fact: The studio lots of Disney, Warner Bros, Paramount, Fox and Sony could fit inside Tyler Perry’s studio lot at the same time – and there would still be 60 acres to spare. Jaw dropping. And all on a former Confederate Army base. Our ancestors rejoice. Twelve soundstages. A 200,000 square foot office complex. A whole neighborhood of historic homes and facades for film shooting. Perfectly manicured hedges all around. And beautiful black people working at all levels. A stunning achievement that will echo through the generations. Words can’t express the pride. And the joy. Bravo, @tylerperry. Stunning to witness. History made.”

Monica said it was a memory she’ll cherish forever:

“Undeniably a moment in time we shall all remember !! Imagine that , became Imagine THIS… seeing our people honored in such an impactful way will always be a memory I cherish… Job well done TP❤️”

And lastly, Kelly Rowland thanked Perry for being an inspirational force:

“@tylerperry I am so grateful to have witnessed Black Excellence, History, and Greatness! The ground we stood on, the room! And EVERYTHING this Lot represents! I am humbled, inspired, and so encouraged! Thank You for being a force! ❤️So beyond grateful for you❤️ #whatanightitwas”