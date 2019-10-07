The Verdict Is In: Here’s What Fans Are Saying About Summer Walker’s Debut Studio Album ‘Over It’

After seeing a ton of success with her mixtape Last Day of Summer, EP Clear, and “Girls Need Love” remix featuring Drake, Atlanta singer-songwriter Summer Walker released her debut album Over It on Friday. If you’re a fan of Walker’s, you probably love the way she vehemently speaks up on behalf of herself and other women… her sultry voice… her inclination for including raw vocals on her projects… her tendency for making each track interlude-level good — somehow, she always leaves you wanting more. Raw honesty from a hood girl’s perspective — a P.O.V not able to be faked.

There’s a lot to love about Summer and Over It is all of that and more. On “Fun Girl,” for example, it’s just Summer and her guitar confronting double standards in a way that makes you ache.

“Is it cause I know what I want, just like you? Cause I make my own money and my own moves? Love who I want and f*ck who I choose to. Don’t take no sh*t and won’t be used,” she sings, adding “I guess that makes me undesirable” in a moment that breaks your heart for strong women everywhere.

Her Grammy award-winning collaborator Drake agrees. In a conversation posted by Summer, the music giant said she inspired him to write two new songs.

And in another standout moment, Summer collabs with Usher on a reimagining of “You Make Me Wanna.” We’ve complained about folks overdoing it with all these ’90s do-overs, but Summer gets it right by including Usher on the track, titled “Come Thru”. From the moment you hear Usher’s voice, you feel like it’s 1997 all over again.

I could go on, as those are only TWO of many, many chill-inducing moments on the project. But enough of what I think, the internet is talking too and everyone is on the same page.

Live footage of summer walker adding Bryson Tiller to the “playing games” album version. pic.twitter.com/e88kNyUnIm — Dirón (@insidehismind) October 4, 2019

This Summer Walker album pic.twitter.com/btTmZJOlS9 — Lawrence Burney (@TrueLaurels) October 7, 2019

Okay Summer Walker can we get more Bryson Tiller on Playing games. We need the extended version of the extended version 😩 pic.twitter.com/Lwqd8niXHT — Syd (@SydTV_) October 4, 2019

summer walker is getting me thru the morning — curry queen (@loookatmeimkiad) October 7, 2019

summer walker got me on a monday 🥺 pic.twitter.com/s0pXd4AChg — mj 🍯 (@MjSlay__) October 7, 2019

Girls after jhene aiko and summer Walker drop their song called “ I’ll kill you “ pic.twitter.com/BMc7AY5ZW7 — The Real Destiny Marilyn (@sweet_novacanee) September 28, 2019

Son summer walker and these songs that she definitely just freestyled in her fucking room with her guitar are always SUBLIME. Like fun girl boutta get the immediate run back — A Terrible Horrible No Good Very Bad Joce (@_idonttweet) October 4, 2019

Listen , Summer Walker's album is just perfect 🥺🥺🥺❤ . — Ms Lechesa , yes . (@Shelikes_juice) October 7, 2019

Summer Walker really gave us the best album for cuffing season. — so rock it (@MiAmorMo) October 7, 2019

I can’t finish summer walker album cause I keep replaying “body” 🤣 — fredo 🦇 (@FredoFinesse) October 4, 2019

Summer Walker 🔥😰 — Jr (@JRafrika) October 7, 2019

summer walker just pulled up and gave us r&b album of the year like it was nothing… legendary — uncle grandad (@KELLEVATORS) October 4, 2019

The verdict is in. Cop the album HERE.