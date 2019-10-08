Press Play: ‘Queer Eye’ Heads To Japan, Lupita Nyong’o Talks Beyoncé Shout-Out, And More

A special 4-episode season of Queer Eye is all set to hit netflix next month! the fab 5 will be joined by model and actress kiko mizuhara, as they hit japan to connect cultures and transform lives. “i cannot wait to roll up our gorgeous little gay sleeves and get this ball rolling,” Jonathan Van Ness comments in the trailer above.

Check out the sneak peek of Queer Eye: We’re In Japan and stay tuned for a full season of the hit show coming in 2020.

In case you didn’t know, lupita nyong’o has all kinds of skills — she can even rap. the actress hit up the tonight show starring jimmy fallon and her alter-ego troublemaker came through to bust a rhyme. lupita also talked about what it was like to be name-dropped by Beyoncé on Lion King: The Gift track “Brown Skin Girl.”

Check out the clip above.

Elsewhere on television, The Jonas Brothers hit up The Ellen DeGeneres Show for a very amusing interview.

While there, Nick Jonas talked all about his new role on The Voice. He also got pranked by a Blake Shelton lookalike, which was hilarious. Tune in and let us know if you’re excited to see Priyanka Chopra’s hubby join the show.