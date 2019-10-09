All The Times Chick-Fil-A Was A Strange & Magical Place

Chick-Fil-A has always been known to set themselves apart from their fast food competitors. For starters, it’s a Christian-based company whose official statement of corporate purpose says that the business exists “To glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us.”

On top of that, the privately owned company is one of the most successful fast-food chains in the US. They’ve reported sales growth in every single year since its founding back in 1946. But aside from setting themselves apart corporately, they’ve also managed to maintain a hands on strategy when it comes to interacting with customers. They make us feel like they truly care.

Like on Tuesday, when one Chick-fil-A employee in Stafford, Virginia made it his duty to save a customer’s phone that had fell down a storm drain. Customer Shauna Hill told reporters:

“Not only did he slice his finger and was filthy from laying on the ground and climbing in the hole, I find out he had actually just gotten off shift and was still willing to help me.”

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time Chick-Fil-A has felt like a magical place. Remember that time a team member went viral for making customers smile with his non-stop drive-thru dancing?

Many strange, yet magical things have taken place at Chick-Fil-A restaurants across the globe. Hit the flip for a look at some of those moments.

