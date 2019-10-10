We Miss You, King: Check Out These Bittersweet Photos Of Nipsey Hussle Filming ‘Rhythm + Flow’ With T.I.

Netflix got it right again when they tapped Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, and T.I. for Hip Hop’s first real music competition series, Rhythm + Flow. We’ve been anticipating the premiere and were excited to tune into the first portion of the series yesterday. The three famous rappers-turned-judges auditioned talent in their respective cities — in addition to L.A., where Snoop Dogg and Nipsey Hussle lent their expertise.

Nothing was more important to the late Nipsey Hussle than uplifting his community. We get a strong sense of that as T.I. meets up with Nip at Inglewood’s 1500 Sound Academy, a local music/music business school for the youth.

“I felt it was imperative for us to call upon somebody who made it his unwavering mission to give back to his community no matter what — my partner, the legendary Nipsey Hussle,” T.I said in a voiceover as he pulls up to the academy. “Little did we know that it would be one of the last times that we’d see each other. And his music, along with his message, will live on forever.”

See a clip from their quick visit above, plus more photos on the flip, courtesy of Netflix. T.I. shows Nip nothing but love and later they listen to artists at Sound Academy, in an effort to choose one whom they can present to Cardi, Chance, and Snoop. Spoiler: Rapper Inglewood IV, pictured above, got their thumbs up.

