Press Play: Netflix Drops Official Trailer For Gaten Matarazzo Prank Series, And More

Netflix is keeping the content coming. Gaten Matarazzo‘s upcoming show Prank Encounters got an official trailer, which you can view above.

“Each episode of Prank Encounters takes two complete strangers on the surprise ride of a lifetime. It’s business as usual until their paths collide and their one-day assignments turn into supernatural surprises. Where fear meets funny, Prank Encounters is the most elaborate hidden camera prank show ever devised,” Just Jared writes.

Tune in up top.

There’s an important issue going on in the Kardashian household. Kourtney believes someone is stealing from her.

“So, we discovered that there was cash missing from your wallet,” the reality star’s assistant says in the clip above. “So I don’t know if you spent it out the other night?”

“It was definitely there,” Kourtney responded. “Like, I know for a fact… the fact that money is missing from my wallet definitely doesn’t feel like a coincidence. We had an iPad missing in the house, too.”

Watch above.

