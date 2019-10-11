Press Play: New ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Trailer, Plus The Official Soundtrack Features Normani, Chaka Khan And More

If you haven’t heard, Charlie’s Angels is getting a third installment, due in theaters next month.
Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska will follow in the footsteps of Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore, as they take on the franchise in the new Elizabeth Banks-directed film. Here’s a short synopsis, courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment:
“In Banks’ bold vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. With the world’s smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere. The screenplay is by Elizabeth Banks from a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn.”
Watch the newest trailer up top. More interesting, in my humble opinion, is the soundtrack, which features some our favorite names. Available November 1, Chaka Khan, Kiana Ledé, Kash Doll, Normani, and more are lending their vocals to the project. Check out the full tracklist below.
the charlie’s angels soundtrack is available for preorder now ! 👼🏼🖤 excited and honored to have so many phenomenal, bad ass mf women involved in this incredibly special project. we’re all so excited for you to hear this poppy, mildly trappy at times, action filled, dream of a soundtrack. these songs are so right for this film! this has been such a unique and exciting experience for me and i’m so excited to see it and scream whenever i hear all my friends’ voices. the time is almost here @awsuki @ilya_music ! thank u for having me along on this ride !