How The Hilarious War Between Jamaica & Barbados Over Rihanna’s True Nationality Began… Allegedly

Rihanna is not Jamaican — I repeat, she is NOT Jamaican. But, Jamaicans are hilariously trying to make the world believe she is. I mean, I get it… who wouldn’t want to claim the baddest bad gyal of all time? @SherzCapone tweeted out a collage of three Jamaican icons, jokingly including RiRi as the fourth. APPARENTLY, Jamaicans were upset after Bajans made fun of their economy…. so, as might be expected, they stole Rihanna.
“How can one small island produce such talent whew,” he tweeted earlier this week:
Mayhem ensued, as Jamaicans ran with the narrative in an attempt to rewrite everything we ACTUALLY know about Rihanna and her Barbadian origins.
“Jamaicans, you know, if we pretend like Rihanna is Jamaican, the world will believe us, and there is nothing Bajans can do about it. Let’s kidnap Rihanna’s nationality, y’all,” a fan tweeted. Even more funny is the fact that Jamaicans actually made a great case for themselves, albeit fictional.
Rihanna in faux locs…
They created a new birth certificate for the superstar, claiming that she is from Barbados Avenue, Jamaica.
They edited her Wikipedia page. A thorough move, if I do say so myself.
They moved on to her immense love for Jamaica over the years.
And put her on the country’s currency.
It was kind of convincing…
To the point that Bajans had to fight back… QUICKLY.
“We do not tell every tourist where Rihanna’s house is for this,” a Bajan fan quipped. “Where the F*CK are my fellow Bajans???!!!! I NEED BACKUP!!!”
Things got really ruthless, as they threatened to steal Nicki Minaj from Trinidad next.
