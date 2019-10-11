JusticeForJunior: Bronx Teen’s Attackers Sentenced To Life In Prison

There’s finally some news in the case of Lesandro ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz. All five of the Bronx teen’s attackers have reportedly been sentenced and will probably spend their entire lives in prison.

“The five members of the Trinitarios gang hit squad that savagely executed her 15-year-old boy were all slammed with life sentences in the mistaken identity machete killing that resonated across a heartbroken city last year. Three of the murderous quintet were sentenced to 25 years to life, one was imprisoned for life without parole and the youngest killer was sentenced to 23 years to life at the Bronx Supreme Court hearing,” NY Daily News reports, adding “Bronx Supreme Court Justice Robert Neary handed down the harsh sentences at an emotional hearing where the mother of one convicted killer proclaimed through tears that her son was innocent. ‘He didn’t kill Junior!’ she shouted before court officers steered her into a courtroom hallway. Neary was unmoved, sentencing her son Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago to 25 years to life. Convicted killers Jose Muniz, who hacked the helpless youth with a machete, and Elvin Garcia both received the same sentence. Manuel Rivera, 18, was sentenced to his lesser prison stay because of his age. Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, caught on a security video plunging a bread knife through the neck of Guzman-Feliz, was sentenced to life without parole in the June 20, 2018, slaughter. He asked for forgiveness in the merciless murders, but the apology fell on deaf ears.”

According to the site, Judge Neary had this to say Estrella: “Certain words come to mind when I think about your involvement: Senseless, savage and most of all cowardly. You and your fellow gang members chased down and slaughtered a 15-year-old defenseless boy in a gruesome manner. The court feels you deserve the maximum sentence.”

All five defendants were reportedly convicted of murder, conspiracy and gang assault. May Junior rest in peace.