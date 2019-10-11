Behind The Scenes: ‘Training Day’ Prequel To Be Set Two Days Before Rodney King Verdict

One of Denzel Washington‘s most memorable roles was as Alonzo Harris in the 2001 crime movie Training Day. According to Collider, Alonzo will return to the screen, this time for an exploration of his younger years in the 1990s.

Warner Bros. has enlisted Black List writer Nick Yarborough to write the prequel and sources tell Collider that it will be set in April 1992, two days before the Rodney King verdict was announced. The racial tension was already thick in L.A. that year when video was released in 1991 of cops brutally beating King in the streets. Things finally exploded with the verdict and the riots that followed.

The original Training Day stared Washington in an Oscar-winning role. His co-star Ethan Hawke, was also nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of the rookie narcotics detective who shadowed Washington’s character. Antoine Fuqua directed the original with David Ayer writing the script. The movie went on to gross more than $100 million worldwide.

The prequel is still in its early stages, so there’s no director on board yet. There’s also no buzz on who can play a younger Alonzo Harris although Denzel’s son, John David Washington could be a good pick considering he’s making a name for himself as an actor in movies like BlacKkKlansman. We’ll continue to keep you update as major updates surface!

