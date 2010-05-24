He HAS A Name #DaneFreeman Shot In The Head At A Reunion Party

A middle-school reunion that drew hundreds to a Queens home after the invite went viral on Facebook ended early yesterday with a young man dead and five other people wounded, cops and witnesses said.

Airport baggage handler Dane Freeman, 20, was fatally shot in the head just after 2 a.m. amid a crush of people outside the home on 145th Drive in Springfield Gardens.

‘Everything was going smooth, and then someone came out of nowhere, and, ‘Boom! Boom!’ ‘ said partygoer George Sampson, 17. ‘That’s when everybody started running.

‘I saw [Freeman] collapse. He was looking at me, and I looked away. When I turned back, his eyes were closed.’

