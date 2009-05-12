Brotherly Love Doesn’t Exist In Guatemala

<p> A teenage member of a violent street gang in Guatemala killed his younger brother for belonging to a rival group, police said on Friday, as the two criminal groups battle for dominance across Central America.</p><p>Hector Mazariegos, 18, who belongs to the Mara 18 gang, shot dead his 13-year-old brother Cesar, a member of the rival Mara Salvatrucha, outside the house they shared in a dangerous run-down district of Guatemala City. The younger brother wounded his sibling.</p><p>"They had been arguing for a few days when it built up to a fire-fight in the street," police spokesman Marco Trejo told Reuters.</p><p>Hector Mazariegos was captured a few blocks from the scene. He was treated for bullet wounds in hospital while under police guard.</p><p>Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras are overrun with violent youth gangs known as ‘maras’ that trace their roots to Salvadoran immigrants on the streets of Los Angeles in the 1980s and 1990s.</p>

Also On Global Grind: