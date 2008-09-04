Nike Sportswear Fall/Winter 08 Collection

The highly talked about launch of Nike Sportswear has been well received all over the world by fashion enthusiasts to die hard Nike fans and with this new line comes a new direction in Nike’s apparel and footwear collection. Nike’s dedication to creating product that is inspired by sport but remixed for the street is as evident as ever with this new collection that features a number of quality apparel products such as the Down Varsity Jacket, Lazer Runner, or Softshell Coat. In addition to the apparel for the season, Nike continues to excel at creating great pieces of footwear including an Air Magma and Winterized/Boot inspired Terminator High. via Openers> Nike SportswearMore photos below… (more…)Related ArticlesNike Sportswear Fall/Winter 08 CollectionNike Sportswear – F/W 2008 NSW Pinnacle CollectionNike Sportswear Fall 2008 Bag CollectionNike Sportswear – InfluencersNike Sportswear – Eric Elms GalleryNike Sportswear – Offical Web Site LaunchCopyright © 2008 FRESHNESS | http://www.freshnessmag.com

