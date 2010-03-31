NEW Hustles With Russells Ep. 3

Here is the WORLD PREMIERE of EPISODE THREE of HUSTLES WITH RUSSELLS!

Hustles With Russells is a weekly web series, starring me and the funny-ass Affion Crockett as my clone. A new episode will premiere every Wednesday at 3PM EST. Follow the crazy adventures of not one, but two Russell Simmons as we take on every single one of my companies. Laugh, cry and cheer, we hope you enjoy Hustles With Russell.

Check out this episode where my clone comes into a meeting and lets my executives what’s hood and what the hood is feeling, the lesson here is ‘Respect The Hood’.

–Russell

