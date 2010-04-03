CLOSE
Bleu Heard: Beyonce Is Definitely Not Pregnant!

<p>Beyonce is soo not pregnant! The Diva was spotted in Las Vegas with hubby, Jay-Z, and his new artist, Bridget Kelly. They were partying it up at TAO nightclub.</p><p>According to Pop Eater, she was taking back Ace of Spades throughout the night. That is one clear sign that there is no baby Jigga on the way.</p><p>Its so good to see Beyonce taking a much needed break. Like come on Bey, let these other girls live for awhile &hellip;LOL</p><p>&nbsp;</p><p>&nbsp;</p>

