Bleu Heard: Beyonce Is Definitely Not Pregnant!

<p>Beyonce is soo not pregnant! The Diva was spotted in Las Vegas with hubby, Jay-Z, and his new artist, Bridget Kelly. They were partying it up at TAO nightclub.</p><p>According to Pop Eater, she was taking back Ace of Spades throughout the night. That is one clear sign that there is no baby Jigga on the way.</p><p>Its so good to see Beyonce taking a much needed break. Like come on Bey, let these other girls live for awhile …LOL</p><p> </p><p> </p>

Also On Global Grind: