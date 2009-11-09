911 Call — “Katt Williams Won’t Let Me Leave”

TMZ has obtained a 911 call made last week when a 17-year-old kid told authorities that Katt Williams was holding him against his will at a Georgia residence.The call was made around 9 PM on November 3 from a house in Coweta County. The caller says he had a car waiting to take him to the airport — but Katt ‘wouldn’t let our ride take us there’ and ‘threatened to beat me up.’

The caller says he’s not sure if Katt is armed with a weapon.We’re told police showed up after the call and no arrests were made — but it is still under investigation. As we first reported, Katt’s lawyer said the comedian’s arrest for burglary this morning is total bull — blaming it on a dispute Katt was having with an employee who lives in the Coweta County guesthouse where he’s been staying. More Katt Williams Katt Williams — I Was a Guest, Not a Burglar Katt Willaims Arrested for Burglary

Listen to the Katt Williams 9-1-1 call

