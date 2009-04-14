To Hell With Axe!

Apparently there is a spray-on viagra being tested right now. If scientists can figure out a way to give limp d*ck mofos a new lease on life with a spray, it’s only a matter of time before they come up with an “I’m Sexy” body spray that actually turns women on. I don’t know about you, but I don’t know one single person that can actually make the claim that a body spray got him laid. It may have made him smell better, but I’ve never heard a woman say “That guy’s wearing Tag! I’m gonna give him some in a men’s room stall, right now!”

It just doesn’t work that way. However, the discovery of a spray that gives erections leaves open the window of promise! Then again, I can see that going the other way, too. Suppose someone actually were to invent a spray that makes women horny. Your lady would always have a built-in excuse for cheating on you. “I’m sorry! I didn’t mean it…He pulled out a can of ‘Moist’ body spray, and next thing you know, I’m up against a wall getting rammed! Blame it on the can, baby…Blame it on the can.”

Dudes will be talking to their boys about someday settling down with a beautiful woman with goals, ambitions and no sense of smell. Some might even go so far as to make his woman wear nose plugs whenever he’s not around. Looking at her whenever a guy walks past and getting angry, like “You were sniffing that motherf*cker, weren’t you?! Don’t lie to me b*tch, I know what you were up to with your reckless nostrils!”

I guess this “Moist Bodyspray for Women” idea isn’t all that great after all. Once again, this is Leon of ListenToLeon.net, overthinking the most random of sh*t.

