Ken Jeong and Kim Kardashian!? New Freestyle!

<p><span style="font-family: Arial; font-size: 13px; color: #ffffff; line-height: 14px;"> </span></p><p>Medical doctor-turned-comedian/actor&nbsp;<strong>Ken Jeong</strong>&nbsp;stopped through Sirius to discuss his movies&nbsp;<strong><em>The Hangover</em></strong>,&nbsp;<strong><em>The Goods: Live Hard Sell Hard</em></strong>&nbsp;and&nbsp;<strong><em>All About Steve</em></strong>&nbsp;with&nbsp;<strong>DJ Whoo Kid</strong>. All hell broke loose in this interview, as&nbsp;<strong>Dr. Ken</strong>&nbsp;answered questions about<strong>&nbsp;STD&rsquo;s</strong>,&nbsp;<strong>Kim Kardashian</strong>&nbsp;lust&nbsp;and his upcoming movie roles.</p><p>Did&nbsp;<strong>Dr. Ken</strong>&nbsp;really use payola to get roles? Is&nbsp;<strong>Kim Kardshian&nbsp;</strong>really chasing him? Is that&nbsp;<strong>Diddy</strong>&rsquo;s baby in&nbsp;<strong><em>The Hangover</em></strong>? Are Ken and North Korean ruler&nbsp;<strong>Kim Jong-Il</strong>&nbsp;really exploring a music career together? Why does he insist on calling&nbsp;<strong>Channing Tatum&nbsp;</strong>&ldquo;Chan&rdquo;? Why are chic bananas so special?</p><p>Find out in this very special&nbsp;<strong>RadioPlanet.tv</strong>&nbsp;exclusive, and peep&nbsp;<strong>Dr. Ken</strong>&rsquo;s energetic freestyle!</p><p>&nbsp;</p>

