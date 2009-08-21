Ken Jeong and Kim Kardashian!? New Freestyle!

<p><span style="font-family: Arial; font-size: 13px; color: #ffffff; line-height: 14px;"> </span></p><p>Medical doctor-turned-comedian/actor <strong>Ken Jeong</strong> stopped through Sirius to discuss his movies <strong><em>The Hangover</em></strong>, <strong><em>The Goods: Live Hard Sell Hard</em></strong> and <strong><em>All About Steve</em></strong> with <strong>DJ Whoo Kid</strong>. All hell broke loose in this interview, as <strong>Dr. Ken</strong> answered questions about<strong> STD’s</strong>, <strong>Kim Kardashian</strong> lust and his upcoming movie roles.</p><p>Did <strong>Dr. Ken</strong> really use payola to get roles? Is <strong>Kim Kardshian </strong>really chasing him? Is that <strong>Diddy</strong>’s baby in <strong><em>The Hangover</em></strong>? Are Ken and North Korean ruler <strong>Kim Jong-Il</strong> really exploring a music career together? Why does he insist on calling <strong>Channing Tatum </strong>“Chan”? Why are chic bananas so special?</p><p>Find out in this very special <strong>RadioPlanet.tv</strong> exclusive, and peep <strong>Dr. Ken</strong>’s energetic freestyle!</p><p> </p>

