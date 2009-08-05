Kimora Reveals Baby Kenzo

<p><span style=’font-family: arial; font-size: 13px;’> <p style=’list-style-type: none; line-height: 165%; margin-top: 10px; margin-right: 0px; margin-bottom: 10px; margin-left: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px initial initial;’>Kimora Lee Simmons and her long time boyfriend Djimon are featured in the newest issue of OK! Magazine with their baby boy Kenzo Lee Honsou. Inside, Kimora talks about her labor, Djimon as a new father and how her life has changed:</p> <blockquote style=’list-style-type: none; background-image: url(http://necolebitchie.com/wp-content/themes/necolebitchie26/i/quote.gif); background-repeat: no-repeat; background-attachment: initial; -webkit-background-clip: initial; -webkit-background-origin: initial; background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; width: 425px; margin-top: 2px; margin-right: auto; margin-bottom: 2px; margin-left: auto; background-position: 0% 0%; padding: 10px; border: 0px initial initial;’> <p style=’list-style-type: none; line-height: 165%; margin-top: 10px; margin-right: 0px; margin-bottom: 10px; margin-left: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px initial initial;’><strong style=’list-style-type: none; padding: 0px; margin: 0px; border: 0px initial initial;’>On her labor</strong><br style=’list-style-type: none; padding: 0px; margin: 0px; border: 0px initial initial;’ />It was a long labor. This was from 9 o’clock at night until 11 o’clock the next morning. I was so surprised because they say your third child is supposed to pop out but he did not pop out. It was like baby number one all over again</p> <p style=’list-style-type: none; line-height: 165%; margin-top: 10px; margin-right: 0px; margin-bottom: 10px; margin-left: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px initial initial;’><strong style=’list-style-type: none; padding: 0px; margin: 0px; border: 0px initial initial;’>Her First Thoughts while holding her new baby</strong><br style=’list-style-type: none; padding: 0px; margin: 0px; border: 0px initial initial;’ />It was amazing! During labor I thought “We should call Africa!” So we had Djimon’s family on the phone in Africa on speaker so they could hear the pushing and the first cry</p> <p style=’list-style-type: none; line-height: 165%; margin-top: 10px; margin-right: 0px; margin-bottom: 10px; margin-left: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px initial initial;’><strong style=’list-style-type: none; padding: 0px; margin: 0px; border: 0px initial initial;’>On Djimon as a new Dad</strong><br style=’list-style-type: none; padding: 0px; margin: 0px; border: 0px initial initial;’ />He’s so hands on. He holds the baby and flicks the doodies. You wouldn’t think a guy would be so hands on, so supportive, so strong yet so gentle.</p> <p style=’list-style-type: none; line-height: 165%; margin-top: 10px; margin-right: 0px; margin-bottom: 10px; margin-left: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px initial initial;’><strong style=’list-style-type: none; padding: 0px; margin: 0px; border: 0px initial initial;’>On how her life has changed in a short period of time</strong><br style=’list-style-type: none; padding: 0px; margin: 0px; border: 0px initial initial;’ />I’m really blessed. I’m in a great place. I’m a little older…even though I’m 26 forever, we know that. I don’t really know how to put my finger on it exactly, but I feel like I’m on the second wind.</p> </blockquote> <p style=’list-style-type: none; line-height: 165%; margin-top: 10px; margin-right: 0px; margin-bottom: 10px; margin-left: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px initial initial;’>Kimora looks damn great! Baby Kenzo looks so fiesty!</p> </span></p>

