UPDATE** It’s Not Drake’s Girlfriend

**UPDATE**

After hearing the rumors of her alleged romance with Drake, Lastosha took to her Twitter to address the rumors of her and Drake being together.

Drake‘s been linked to everyone from Rihanna, to Amanda Bynes, to various random video models. But now it appears that his real girlfriend has finally been revealed. Rumors are surfacing that college basketball player Latosha Duffey is in fact Drake’s official girlfriend. Pictures have surfaced of Drizzy at her basketball game, which is more evidence that they may be an item. Only time will tell if these two are in fact a couple. Check out the pics for yourself.

Also On Global Grind: