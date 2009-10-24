Justin Timberlake Granted Temporary Restraining Or

Home

<p>&nbsp;</p><p>Justin Timberlake has had his hands full lately and not in a good way. The&nbsp; singer has been dealing with a stalker but looks like things are on the upswing as a restraining order is now in place.</p><p>Security guards on JT&rsquo;s property turned McNeil away during two separate occasions in June, during which she said she knew him, a claim he denies.</p><p>This has all led JT to take action. A judge on Friday granted Grammy award-winning singer a temporary restraining order against a woman he said was &ldquo;an obsessed, mentally unstable stalker&rdquo; who broke into his home.</p><p>&ldquo;McNeil&rsquo;s ever-increasing, aggressive and harassing conduct has become extremely frightening,&rdquo; the order said, adding that Timberlake &ldquo;fears for the personal safety of himself, his family and employees&rdquo;.</p>

