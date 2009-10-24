Justin Timberlake Granted Temporary Restraining Or

<p> </p><p>Justin Timberlake has had his hands full lately and not in a good way. The singer has been dealing with a stalker but looks like things are on the upswing as a restraining order is now in place.</p><p>Security guards on JT’s property turned McNeil away during two separate occasions in June, during which she said she knew him, a claim he denies.</p><p>This has all led JT to take action. A judge on Friday granted Grammy award-winning singer a temporary restraining order against a woman he said was “an obsessed, mentally unstable stalker” who broke into his home.</p><p>“McNeil’s ever-increasing, aggressive and harassing conduct has become extremely frightening,” the order said, adding that Timberlake “fears for the personal safety of himself, his family and employees”.</p>

