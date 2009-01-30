Chessmaster Obama’s Plan for a 60-Seat Super Majority!



We guess watching Barack Obama skillfully maneuver around both Hillary Clinton and John McCain during the presidential campaign was only a precursor. Less than two weeks into his presidency, the man many claimed only a year ago was “too inexperienced” for the nation’s highest office continues to amaze pols in both parties with his chess-like ability to navigate the corridors of Washington power.

There is a report circulating that President Obama may have the opportunity to kill two birds with one stone by naming Republican Senator Judd Gregg as his Secretary of Commerce. In an addition to filling a vacancy that has lingered since Governor Bill Richardson withdrew his name, Obama’s move could give the Democrats the coveted fillbuster-proof Senate helping them reach 60 votes.

But why would Obama appoint a Republican to his cabinet and how would the Dems get to 60 seats?

Well simple, by appointing Gregg, Obama would stay true to his campaign promise to reach across the aisle and work with members of both parties. Even though last week the President wooed Republican senators, they turned their back on him in mass giving him absolutely no votes for his $819 billion stimulus plan. That leads to point number two.

With currently 58 votes in the Senate and Minnesota Senator Al Franken expected to get the Democratic party one vote shy, Gregg’s replacement would surely be another Democrat because the New Hampshire’s Democratic governor John Lynch would appoint Gregg’s replacement. That replacement would make 60!

If this scenario comes to pass, surely President Obama can’t take credit for putting the pieces in motion for such a move . . . could he? What if he knew about Richardson’s potential issues and his inability to be confirmed? What if his advisors had other more pressing matters to address and wanted to see if the minority party would truly be obstructionist? What if after observing the public flogging that President Obama received from the GOP that the West Wing wanted a smoother path for passing legislation over the next four years?

Asked for a response, White House spokesman, Bill Burton said the “president hasn’t made a pick yet.”

Good answer!

While Gregg’s Republican Senate colleagues will frantically persuade him to keep his Senate seat, we implore him to think about what’s best for America instead of what’s best for his party.

Whether planned or unplanned, the early days of his presidency have shown that Obama possesses more backbone, integrity and honor than his predecessor did in two terms.

