Durbin To Ask Bush To Commute Ryan Sentence

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin has asked the president to commute former Gov. George Ryan’s corruption sentence.Durbin on Monday released a letter he sent asking President George W. Bush to ‘consider commuting the sentence of George Ryan to time served.’Ryan has served one year of a 6 1/2-year sentence for racketeering, fraud and other offenses.Durbin has said the former governor has paid a price for his crimes by losing his government pension, having his family name ruined and being separated from his frail wife.The Chicago Sun-Times on Monday published an open letter to Durbin from Ryan juror Kevin Rein. Rein contends commuting Ryan’s sentence ‘will take away a little more of the faith that the average American has in this country.’

