Supra TK Society–Fall 2010 Collection (Available)

<p><span style="font-family: ‘Lucida Grande’, Verdana, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; color: #444444;">Early last year, the Air Yeezy was probably the most anticipated release of a new silhouette. However, Terry Kennedy’s first signature shoe from <a style="color: #0a77b3;" href="http://www.suprafootwear.com/" target="_blank">Supra</a> -the TK Society – didn’t trail too far behind in the hype. Remember those images popping up on the ‘net of Drake with the purple/white colorway? My how time flies. Fast forward to today, and after quite a few colorways seeing a release, add these two to the TK Society collection. Shipping now to retail is…</span></p>

Also On Global Grind: