Following up on a strong presence by Nike and adidas in the skateboard realm, fellow footwear staple Converse has stepped onto the proverbial deck with their entry entitled CONS. The debut release consists of a slightly beefed up All-Star, dubbed the CTS (Chuck Taylor Skate) coming in three colorways. The all-black being reminiscent of a particular pair designed by Hiroshi Fujiwara and Fragment. Also included in the premiere Converse skate line is the ERX 300, a mid top model based on the classic basketball shoe. Boasting a team consisting of Ethan Fowler, Sammy Baca, Raymond Molinar, Nick Trapasso and Anthony Pappalardo, the CONS line launches in January at core skate shops worldwide.

See more at CONS – Converse Skateboarding 2009 Spring Collection

© Staff for Hypebeast, 2008. |Permalink |No comment |Add todel.icio.us

Post tags: CONS, Converse, Converse Skateboarding, Sneakers



Also On Global Grind: