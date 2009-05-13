Home

The Jeffersons Make A Porn

The Jeffersons was probably the least sexiest show ever made. At least until Lionel married Tom's daughter, Jenny but guess what? Last night they made a porn version of the Jeffersons. Yep, a studio is planning on remaking all of your favorite sitcoms into adult films. Seinfeld, Friends, and I wouldn't be surprised If I see a porn version of Martin. We all saw the pictures from the Cosby show flick right? Well, last night the beautiful Marie Luv twitpic'd the taping of a new adult movie trend that's MOVING ON UP. Check out the pictures under the cut. George Jefferson

