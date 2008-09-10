Survey Says: Hip-Hop Fans are Outgoing

Wondering why your creative juices have stopped flowing? Having a bad case of laziness? Maybe it’s time to put away those Britney Spears CDs. Some psychology professor has completed a study that found a close relationship between musical taste and personality type. Says Heriot-Watt university professor Adrian North: “We have always suspected a link between music taste and personality. More than 36,000 people were surveyed for the study, the biggest of its type ever. Some of the findings may surprise you.The researchers found that:Heavy metal fans are gentle, at ease with self, lazyIndie music listeners lack self-esteemPop music lovers are uncreativeHip-hop fans are outgoingHeavy rock fans are slackersCountry and western fans are hard-workingJazz and classical fans are innovative and self-confidentI’m not sure I agree with every aspect of the study, but I found this one to be 100% accurate: hip-hop fans are outgoing (translation: “fun”). Come to think of it, damn near ever hip-hop figure that’s been killed in the last 2 decades was out doing something. Pac was out watching a Mike Tyson fight; Biggie was on his way to a radio station; Big Hawk was supposedly gunned down while taking a piss outside a friend’s house. I don’t know, there’s just something about hip-hop lovers and the outdoor.

