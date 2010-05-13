Ashton Kutcher Thinks Demi Is A ‘Freak’ [PHOTOS]

Ashton Kutcher wouldn’t mind making a baby with wife Demi Moore, then again who wouldn’t. From the looks of it, Moore is taking good care of her husband. Ashton Kutcher was seen leaving a set with a lunchbox in hand. According to FYB, Kutcher left the Friends With Benefits set with something on his mind. Could it be the baby blues? In a recent interview Kutcher talked about not worrying about making a baby with his ‘genetic freak’ wife. Moore’s age is a factor the couple is not phased about when deciding to conceive a baby together. Kutcher is prepared for fatherhood, after helping out with Moore’s other children. Maybe we will see Moore with a baby bump soon.

