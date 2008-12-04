HomeNews

Going Green For The Holidays

Going “green” is more than just a fad. It should be viewed as a life mission to preserve our planet for future generations. Their future is in our hands. Frankly, it is time for us to do something about it.There has been way too much talk about what we can do. As a Black man, I am presenting my plan on “greening up” my holiday season. And when you are finished cooking, be sure to include with your meal some Jiffy cornbread.Oh, and about those “emissions”—Greens will do that to you.Collard-Greens – Recipe 911

