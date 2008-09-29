Adnan Ghalib: I Have Britney Sex Tape

British paparazzo Adnan Ghalib, ex-boyfriend of Britney Spears, says he will sell the sex tape featuring himself and the pop princess if the price is right.“There is such a tape,” Adnan tells Heat magazine. “But I won’t discuss prices for hypothetical inquiries. Unless there is a locked-in deal, I will go no further. I am not interested in selling out any other details about Britney.”A source tells The Sun that the two-hour X-rated footage features Britney naked wearing just a pink wig and was allegedly shot in Mexico. (Adnan and Britney went to Mexico together in January.)

