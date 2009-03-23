Jimbo’s Apple & Sweet Potato Bread.

It’s been a rough week, having one of my really good friends and another DJ buddy (Big Willie) go onto another life. Both were young, and relatively healthy, but what made me most surprised was when they told me, my friend (Jimbo) had a heart attack!!! With Jim being only 27 years old, I realised how short life REALLY is, and how much we have to take care of our bodies. Jim used to come to my restaurant all the time and one of his favourite things he loved (besides my samosas) were my specialty breads that I would make.

2 cups of honey

Half cup of water

Half cup of canola oil

3 eggs

3 cups of sweet potato pulp

3 cups of Apple pulp

3 cups of whole grain flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons cinnamon

Half teaspoon baking powder

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Combine honey, water, eggs, oil and both sweet potato and apple pulp. Mix well. Add flour, baking soda, cinnamon, baking powder, and salt. Mix until all ingredients are moist. Bake for about 45 min.

<span style='font-size: small

Also On Global Grind: