Saturday night I hit up King’s own lifestyle editor, Sean Malcolm, bday bash at France Origine in NYC and though I guzzled down many drinks, I couldn’t help but notice the large King Magazineposter featuring Reagan Gomez for their Jock The Vote issue. Glad to see she’s slowly making a comeback from those Parenthood days. Look out for the glossy hitting newstands on October 14th which also feautres T.I. as special guest editor.

