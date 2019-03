I have two tickets. The first person to e-mail me with the answer to the following question gets them:Three song’s featuring Pharrell from Common’s Universal Mind Control album have leaked in one form or another. One is the title track, but what are the names of the other two? Your email must have Common x N.E.R.D. Tickets in the subject line or your answer doesn’t count. Good luck. UPDATE: Ok, contest closed. Congrats to the winner.

