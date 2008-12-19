Sean Hannity: Media Matters ‘ 2008 Misinformer of the Year

As MediaMatters for America has demonstrated time andagain, Fox News’ Sean Hannity has been a prolific and influentialpurveyor of conservative misinformation. But never has he so enthusiastically appliedhis talents for spreading misinformation as he did to the 2008 presidentialrace, focusing his energies primarily on President-elect Barack Obama. Day afterday, Hannity devotedhis two Fox News shows and his three-hour ABC Radio Networks program to ‘demonizing’ the Democraticpresidential candidates, starkly explaining in August:’That’s my job. … I led the ‘Stop Hillary Express.’ Bythe way, now it’s the ‘Stop Obama Express.’ ‘ Hannity’s ‘Stop ObamaExpress’ promotedand embellished avast array of misleading attacks and false claims about Obama. Along the way,he uncritically adopted and promoted countless Republican talking points andplayed host to numerous credibility-challenged smear artists who painted Obamaas a dangerous radical. When he was not going after Obama, Hannity attackedmembers of Obama’s family, as well as Sen. Hillary Clinton and otherprogressives, and denied all the while that he had unfairly attacked anyone.

Hannity’s attacks may have also influenced mainstream mediacoverage. ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos appeared on Hannity’sradio program on April 15, during which Hannity suggested to Stephanopoulos that heask Obama at the Democratic presidential debate the following evening about his’association with Bill Ayers, the unrepentant terrorist from the WeatherUnderground.’ Stephanopoulos assuredHannity that he was ‘taking notes right now.’ Stephanopoulos then did ask Obama at the debate to’explain that relationship for the voters, and explain to Democrats whyit won’t be a problem,’ thoughhe later deniedthat Hannity hadexerted any influence on his questioning.

Because of the unending stream of falsehoods and characterattacks that fueled the ‘Stop Obama Express,’ and the countlessother distortions he promoted throughout 2008, Sean Hannity is Media Matters for America‘sMisinformer of the Year.

Among the myriad falsehoods and attacks that Hannitypromoted throughout 2008, several found their way into regular rotation:

Obama will ‘invade’ Pakistan

In an August 1, 2007, speech, Obama saidof terrorists in Pakistan:

OBAMA: I understand that President [Pervez]Musharraf has his own challenges. But let me make this clear. There areterrorists holed up in those mountains who murdered 3,000 Americans. They areplotting to strike again. It was a terrible mistake to fail to act when we hada chance to take out an al Qaeda leadership meeting in 2005. If we haveactionable intelligence about high-value terrorist targets and PresidentMusharraf won’t act, we will.

Almost immediately afterward, Hannity began attacking Obama over the comment,claiming he made a ‘rookie mistake’ by saying ‘I’ll invade anally.’ In fact, Obama never said he would ‘invade’ Pakistan, andHannity’s co-host Alan Colmes corrected Hannity and accurately quotedObama. Nevertheless, Hannity repeated the accusation several times throughout 2008, even once to former House SpeakerNewt Gingrich, who had just two days earlier advocated a position on

