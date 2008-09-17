Jenny’s “Runway” Beef

According to chisme queen Perez Hilton, there’s been some shady business going down between Jennifer Lopez and the head honchos at “Project Runway.”After Jenny was reportedly set to be the guest judge on the Season 5 finale, she mysteriously dropped out at the last minute, citing “foot injuries” as the reason behind her cancellation. (What her foot has to do with fashion, I just don’t know)Trusty old Tim Gunn stepped in to be the guest judge after J. Lo flaked on them.Rumor has it that Jenny backed out after being passed over for a role in an upcoming Weinstein film, and in order to stick it to the Weinsteins, she decided to leave them high and dry and without a guest judge for “Project Runway,” one of the shows the Weinstein Company produces.But it doesn’t end there! In response to J. Lo’s shiesty cancellation, Heidi Klum and hubby Seal are reported to have snubbed Jenny in return by refusing to show up to Marc Anthony’s birthday party in New York.Jenny’s rep maintains that her backing out of the show was because her “foot injury” needed rehab in order for her to be ready to participate in the Nautica Malibu Triathalon (photo above) this past weekend. Apparently her foot healed fine because not only did she compete in the hours-long triathalon, she jetted across the country to party for Marc’s birthday later that same day!Jenny’s trainer claims that her foot was never injured to begin with, so no matter how you look at it, there’s some truth being concealed here!So let’s have it, Lossip readers. What do you think is really going on here? &amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;script type=”text/javascript” language=”javascript” src=”http://s3.polldaddy.com/p/932471.js”&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/script&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;noscript&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; &amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href =”http://answers.polldaddy.com/poll/932471/” &amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;What’s the real reason behind Jenny’s cancellation?&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; &amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;br/&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; &amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span style=”font-size:9px;”&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; (&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href =”http://www.polldaddy.com”&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; polls&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;)&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/noscript&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Photo Source: The Grosby Group

