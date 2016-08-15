CLOSE
facts , fastest man , jamaica
Fastest Man In The World: 10 Interesting Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About Usain Bolt

Posted August 15, 2016

1. Usain Bolt suffers from scoliosis.

Athletics - Olympics: Day 9 Source:Getty

2. At twelve years old, his career was sparked by a cordial race against friend and peer Ricardo Gedes. Needless to say, Usain won.

Athletics - Olympics: Day 9 Source:Getty

3. He owns a restaurant named “Tracks & Records” in Kingston, Jamaica.

Athletics - Olympics: Day 9 Source:Getty

4. He has two nicknames – Lightning Bolt and Ugo.

Athletics - Olympics: Day 9 Source:Getty

5. He isn’t married and he doesn’t have any kids.

Athletics - Olympics: Day 9 Source:Getty

6. He’s a well-known practical joker, who loves to dance.

Athletics - Olympics: Day 9 Source:Getty

7. Bolt doesn’t have any tattoos.

Athletics - Olympics: Day 9 Source:Getty

8. It’s said his favorite color is green.

ATHLETICS-OLY-2016-RIO Source:Getty

9. Bolt’s favorite animal is— you guessed it—the cheetah.

ATHLETICS-OLY-2016-RIO Source:Getty

10. When he has some free time, he likes to play dominoes and chill.

Olympic 100m Source:Getty
