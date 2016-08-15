Fastest Man In The World: 10 Interesting Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About Usain Bolt

1. Usain Bolt suffers from scoliosis.Source:Getty
2. At twelve years old, his career was sparked by a cordial race against friend and peer Ricardo Gedes. Needless to say, Usain won.Source:Getty
3. He owns a restaurant named “Tracks & Records” in Kingston, Jamaica.Source:Getty
4. He has two nicknames – Lightning Bolt and Ugo.Source:Getty
5. He isn’t married and he doesn’t have any kids.Source:Getty
6. He’s a well-known practical joker, who loves to dance.Source:Getty
7. Bolt doesn’t have any tattoos.Source:Getty
8. It’s said his favorite color is green.Source:Getty
9. Bolt’s favorite animal is— you guessed it—the cheetah.Source:Getty
10. When he has some free time, he likes to play dominoes and chill.Source:Getty
