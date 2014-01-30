10 Interesting Facts About Bruno Mars (PHOTOS)

1. Bruno Mars Bruno Mars was raised on the island of Oahu, Hawaii. He is of Puerto Rican, Jewish, Filipino, and Spanish descent.

2. Bruno Mars as Elvis Presley At four years old, Bruno became known on the island for his impersonation of Elvis Presley. In 1990, he was featured in MidWeek as “Little Elvis,” and had a cameo in the film ‘Honeymoon in Vegas’ in 1992.

3. Bruno Mars and Jessica Caban Bruno’s girlfriend, Jessica Caban, is a model and actress. In 2002, she was chosen to represent Jennifer Lopez’s fashion line “J-LO,” and was featured in many commercials and magazines.

4. The Lylas Bruno’s sisters have a musical group named The Lylas, which stands for “Love You Like A Sister.” Their reality show comes on Fridays on WeTv.

5. Adele and Bruno Mars Bruno and Adele are the only artists to ever have a number-one song that only featured piano and vocals. More history created by Bruno: the first male artist to place two titles as a lead act in Billboard’s Hot 100’s top 10 simultaneously, tied with T-Pain for the longest career-opening top 10 streak among males, and Rihanna for the most top five entries in the Hot 100’s chart.

6. Bruno Mars This year, Forbes ranked Bruno Mars number one on their 30 under 30 list, which highlights the brightest stars in fifteen different fields under the age of 30.

7. Bruno Mars While his powerful voice can fill stadiums and arenas, Bruno stands at a mere 5’5.

8. Bruno Mars and Lenny Kravitz Lenny Kravitz is his brother!

Well…not really. But Bruno did post a pic of the two rockin’ similar hairdo’s and sunglasses and called the rock star his brother.

9. Pharrell and Bruno Mars Bruno will return to the road for the next leg of his “Moonshine Jungle World Tour” with special guest Pharrell. The tour kicks off in Bruno’s hometown of Honolulu on April 18th.