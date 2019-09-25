10 Holy Photos Of Donald Glover Looking Like A Fine Black Jesus

Let’s not act like Childish Gambino hasn’t always been a snack, low key. Even in his goofy days on Community, the potential was still there. But we gotta admit, Glover has come a long way since his early days on Youtube. Now he’s a Grammy nominated, Emmy winner, and damn near a cultural icon.

Donald Glover & Childish Gambino are both trending. Mark of an icon. — McClenney (@MisterMcClenney) May 6, 2018

Some even say that the multitalented artist resembles Black Jesus himself.

Donald Glover looking like Black Jesus. pic.twitter.com/TJ5QW6KkW9 — The Eye Of J.A (@TheEyeOfJA) July 13, 2015

Skin like copper? Check. Hair like wool? Check.

Ladies went from laughing at him, to loving on him. Just ask tweeter @Vic:

“breh. I’m gay but Donald Glover fine as hell”

Check out the holy gallery below of all the times Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino looked like Black Jesus.