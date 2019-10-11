These Photos Are Proof That Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo’ Up

Can you believe it’s only been two short years since Cardi B r announced that she would not be returning to Love & Hip Hop: New York. It’s actually kind of hard to remember a time when the larger than life star wasn’t one of the biggest names on the planet. We’ve seen her go from a ‘regular degular smegular’ girl from the Bronx, to a Grammy Award winning rapper and one of this decade’s most sought-after personalities.
In honor of the star moving on to bigger and better things, ans turning 27-years old today, check out these photos of Cardi B’s glo’ up from BX beauty to reality, rap royalty.
1. Throwwwwback
2. Never had shame in her game.
3. Oldie but goodie.
4. Hustle Cardi
5. New fame CardiSource:Getty
6. Great Advice.
7. Green On The SceneSource:Getty
8. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017Source:Getty
Young Cardi & Trina
9. Fresh Off Of Bodak YellowSource:Getty
10. The glow upSource:Getty
11. Now, she’s a starSource:ATLPics.Net
12. Nowadays she’s a wife.
13. And a mother
14. Not much has changed though
15. HBD Cardi B.
