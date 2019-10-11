CLOSE
These Photos Are Proof That Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo’ Up

Posted 1 hour ago

Can you believe it’s only been two short years since Cardi B r announced that she would not be returning to Love & Hip Hop: New York. It’s actually kind of hard to remember a time when the larger than life star wasn’t one of the biggest names on the planet. We’ve seen her go from a ‘regular degular smegular’ girl from the Bronx, to a Grammy Award winning rapper and one of this decade’s most sought-after personalities.

In honor of the star moving on to bigger and better things, ans turning 27-years old today, check out these photos of Cardi B’s glo’ up from BX beauty to reality, rap royalty.

1. Throwwwwback

2. Never had shame in her game.

View this post on Instagram

tag yourself. im the snowcone!☃️

A post shared by Cardi B Throwbacks (@oldcardi) on

3. Oldie but goodie.

View this post on Instagram

follow @oldcardi for more

A post shared by Cardi B Throwbacks (@oldcardi) on

4. Hustle Cardi

5. New fame Cardi

The Blonds - Front Row & Backstage - Spring 2016 MADE Fashion Week Source:Getty

6. Great Advice.

7. Green On The Scene

Rapper Cardi B Visits Music Choice Source:Getty

8. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017

BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside Source:Getty

Young Cardi & Trina

9. Fresh Off Of Bodak Yellow

Cardi B Hosts Suite Lounge Day Party Source:Getty

10. The glow up

Laquan Smith - Presentation - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

11. Now, she’s a star

Cardi B and Offset Coupled Up at Oak Atlanta Source:ATLPics.Net

12. Nowadays she’s a wife.

13. And a mother

14. Not much has changed though

View this post on Instagram

How ya doing ?

A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on

15. HBD Cardi B.

View this post on Instagram

Big Bardi

A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on

