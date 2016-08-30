2 Chainz , 50 cent , business

10 Rappers With Unexpected Side Businesses

Posted August 30, 2016

1. Pharrell Williams recently announced he’s teaming with upscale grocery store Dean & DeLuca to offer a line called “The Williams Family Kitchen” inspired by authentic recipes straight from the Williams family.

G-Star RAW And Pharrell Williams Open Flagship Store On Fifth Avenue Source:Getty

2. 2 Chainz never forgets where he came from. The rapper once revealed that he’s a landlord in his hometown of Atlanta.

2014 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

3. Lil Kim has always been about her coins. The Queen Bee teamed with North Carolina salon owner and cousin Katrise Jones to expand and franchise Jones’ Salon Se Swa brand to five salons.

2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens Source:Getty

4. One of the most unexpected business ventures in hip-hop history was Jay Z acquiring partial ownership of the New Jersey Nets, bringing them to play in his hometown of Brooklyn. Iconic!

Canoche: A Night With Robinson Cano And Friends To Benefit RC22 Foundation Source:Getty

5. Cam’ron has had some of the most innovative businesses in the rap game. He’s had everything from his own line of cereal to capes to even owning his own chicken spot in Harlem.

Private Screening Of Cam'ron's 'First Of The Month' Web Series Source:Getty

6. Snoop Dogg has his hands in almost anything you can think of. One of his more unusual side projects is his chain of Snoopermarkets with Overstock.com.

Snoop dogg at Tech Crunch Source:Tech Crunch

7. Rick Ross put his money where his mouth is. The MMG Boss has built himself a small empire of Wingstop franchises.

Rick Ross Birthday Celebration Source:Getty

8. Everyone knows 50 Cent is the ultimate hustler. The rapper/actor/producer made millions from his Vitamin Water deal and even invests in platinum mines in South Africa.

92Y Talks: 'Power' Conversation And Screening Source:Getty

9. LL Cool J has been making moves since his career started many years ago. The rapper released a children’s book called “And the Winner Is…. “. It comes with a CD and is part of a Scholastic series called Hip Kid Hop. It’s still available on Amazon.

The GRAMMY Nominations Concert Live!! Countdown to Music's Biggest Night - Show Source:Getty

10. Back in 2008, E-40 invested in Icepiks by E.D.K.O.: A studded toothpick held in the teeth of celebs like Chris Brown and Ja Rule for stylish purposes.

E-40 at the 2015 BET Hip-Hop Awards Source:Splash
