13 Reasons We Are Still Thankful For President Barack Obama

The nation has not been the same since Barack Obama completed his final term as President of the United States in January.
Considering the state of America today, there are so many reasons to be grateful for having Barry O. in our lives for the past eight years. Check out these 13 reasons why we’re still thankful for Barack Obama — forever our president.
1. We’ll never forget the moment President Obama said Trayvon Martin could have been his son.Source:Getty
“If I had a son, he’d look like Trayvon. When I think about this boy, I think about my own kids,” he said in a speech that made clear the hardships that come with being a Black parent.
2. And let’s not forget President Obama was the man behind capturing and killing Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.Source:Getty
3. He also rejoiced when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of protecting same-sex marriage.Source:Getty
He said of the win in 2015, that their decision “made our union a little more perfect.”
4. He always gets his hands a little dirty.Source:Getty
Here he is, with his daughter Sasha Obama, honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. by helping out in a community service project at the D.C Central Kitchen.
5. He was never afraid to have a good time.Source:Getty
6. The White House was always lit, and full of celebs.Source:Getty
7. He genuinely, wholeheartedly, loves the kids.Source:Getty
8. Plus, he’s all about b-ball.Source:Getty
Not only has he played basketball with some notable celebs, he invited the Miami Heat to the White House to celebrate their second straight championship title in 2013. Baller!
9. He made two of our favorite players the happiest men on Earth.Source:Getty
We bet they’re thankful too.
10. Despite his insane schedule, he’s a pretty hands on dad.Source:Getty
11. … And what a beautiful example for men on how to treat the ladies in your life.Source:Getty
12. There will never be another as suave as President Obama & for that alone, we’re thankful.Source:Getty
13. He gave us hope…Source:Getty
In a time where so many people feel hopeless under our current administration, President Obama gave us hope, regardless of the obstacles he faced. From giving us healthcare to inspiriting speeches to discussing race like no other president before him, Obama was the president for all people.