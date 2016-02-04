11 Celebrities Who’ve Battled Cancer

1. Sophia Vergara Source:Splash News When Sofia was 28 years old, she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. The beauty, now 43, told Fox News of her fight: “You realize that no matter how much beauty, money, success you have – if you don’t have health, you have nothing…”

2. Angelina Jolie Source:Getty Angelina Jolie inspired the world when she took preemptive measures to avoid getting breast cancer. The actress and mom was told she had an 87% chance of developing the disease, so she got a double mastectomy.

3. Leah Still Source:Getty This brave 5-year-old knows about fighting the good fight. In 2014, she was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma stage 4 cancer and we’re proud to say she just had her final cancer treatment last month. At such a young age, she never gave up.

4. Big Ang Source:Splash News It looks like “Mob Wives” reality star and entrepreneur Big Ang has a tough fight ahead of her. Ang was recently diagnosed with stage 4 lung and brain cancer, and according to her sister, chemotherapy hasn’t been working. We’re keeping her in our prayers.

5. Hugh Jackman Source:Getty Images Not many people know that actor Hugh Jackman suffered from four different skin cancers in just 18 months. He’s also been told that he’s likely to face more as time goes on.

6. Brandi Maxielle Source:Kass for The Brand Group “Basketball Wives: L.A.” reality star Brandi Maxiell (left) was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at the young age of 24. She stood strong and was declared cancer free in 2008, though she struggled with infertility issues.

7. Robin Roberts Source:Getty Robin Roberts’ battle against breast cancer began in 2007, when she was diagnosed with an early form of the disease. She’s been a pillar of hope and strength to all those fighting cancer ever since.

8. Stuart Scott Source:Getty Sportscaster Stuart Scott lost his battle with cancer one year ago, but fought until the very end. He said of the difficult journey: “One of the coolest things about having cancer, and I know that sounds like an oxymoron, is meeting other people who’ve had to fight it. You have a bond. It’s like a fraternity or sorority.” May he rest in peace.

9. Giuliana Rancic Source:Getty 41-year-old Giuliana Rancic has a history of breast cancer and had a double lumpectomy in 2011, followed by a double mastectomy. We will continue to keep her in our prayers.

10. Taylor Swift’s mom, Andrea Swift. Source:Getty Andrea Swift was diagnosed with cancer early last year, after she was screened at the request of her children. Taylor broke the sad news on Tumblr, saying: “There were no red flags and she felt perfectly fine, but she did it just to get me and my brother off her case about it.” We hope it all works out for the best.