13 Photos You Won’t See Of Volunteers Cleaning Up The Streets Of Baltimore was originally published on newsone.com
1. People sweeping and cleaning up the area in front of the Check Cashing store that was looted Monday night after Freddie Gray’s funeral in Baltimore.
2. A worker from the local laundromat sits in the store following the riots in Baltimore.
3. People take part in cleaning up the wrecked buildings in Baltimore.
4. A security officer walks through a looted check cashing store in Baltimore.
5. Two men help move a door from a looted store in Baltimore.
6. A little girl helps clean up a looted CVS Pharmacy in Baltimore.
7. Women take part in recovering Baltimore by cleaning up the front of the local cash checking store.
8. Volunteers clean up the looted CVS in Baltimore.
9. More volunteers help clean a looted mall lot in Baltimore.
10. Friends and pedestrians help clean up a looted store in Baltimore.
11. A man takes a selfie with a National Guard Officer Tuesday morning as others help clean up the city.
12. Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake talks to civilians after Monday’s riots.
13. Congressman Elijah Cummings listens to people on the street Tuesday morning in Baltimore.
