Sitcom Sexy: 13 Tia Mowry-Hardrict Looks That Prove Her Beauty Changes With The Times

It’s hard to not stan Tia Mowry-Hardrict.

Ever since Sister, Sister premiered in April 1994, she’s captured the hearts of millions of viewers with her relatable characters and comedic timing.

Of course, her twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley had a lot to do with her success as well. But when Sister, Sister came to an end in 1999, Tia continued the sitcom route, rolling solo for some memorable T.V. characters.

From 2006 to 2012, Tia played Melanie, the medical student who gave up some major dreams to support her athlete boyfriend in The Game. In 2013, Tia played stepmom to three kids in the Nickelodeon sitcom Instant Mom, which lasted three seasons.

Now, Tia is taking on motherhood once again in the upcoming Netflix show Family Reunion, starring Loretta Devine.

Clearly, Ms. Mowry-Hardrick’s sitcom takeover isn’t over.

To watch her grow from a typical teenager to a beautiful mother didn’t come without wardrobe changes either.

From 90s flair to 2000s nostalgia, scroll down for some of Tia’s most flashy looks as one of sitcom’s reigning queens.