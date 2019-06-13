beautiful , Family Reunion , gallery
Sitcom Sexy: 13 Tia Mowry-Hardrict Looks That Prove Her Beauty Changes With The Times

Posted 1 hour ago

 

It’s hard to not stan Tia Mowry-Hardrict.

Ever since Sister, Sister premiered in April 1994, she’s captured the hearts of millions of viewers with her relatable characters and comedic timing.

Of course, her twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley had a lot to do with her success as well. But when Sister, Sister came to an end in 1999, Tia continued the sitcom route, rolling solo for some memorable T.V. characters.

From 2006 to 2012, Tia played Melanie, the medical student who gave up some major dreams to support her athlete boyfriend in The Game. In 2013, Tia played stepmom to three kids in the Nickelodeon sitcom Instant Mom, which lasted three seasons.

Now, Tia is taking on motherhood once again in the upcoming Netflix show Family Reunion, starring Loretta Devine.

 

Clearly, Ms. Mowry-Hardrick’s sitcom takeover isn’t over.

To watch her grow from a typical teenager to a beautiful mother didn’t come without wardrobe changes either.

From 90s flair to 2000s nostalgia, scroll down for some of Tia’s most flashy looks as one of sitcom’s reigning queens.

1. Frizzy hair greatness (1994)

1994 Kid's Choice Awards Source:Getty

2. Sista, SISTAAA! (1996)

1996 Nickelodeon Big Help Source:Getty

3. All apart of The Game (2007)

CW?s All Star Celebration Party Source:Getty

4. Halle Berryyyy, Halle Berry (2008)

2008 Teen Choice Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

5. Pregnant beauty (2011)

'Battle: Los Angeles' Los Angeles Premiere Source:Getty

6. Gorg (2012)

FOX 2012 Teen Choice Awards Gallery Source:Getty

7. Kissed by the sun (2013)

Tia Mowry Unveils Sexy New PETA Campaign Source:Getty

8. Out with bae (2014)

'Muppets Most Wanted' - Los Angeles Premiere Source:Getty

9. Mommy duties (2015)

20th Century Fox Hosts Celebrity Family Sunday Funday Toy Drive And Screening Of 'Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip' Source:Getty

10. Still here for sis (2015)

Tia Mowry And Tamera Mowry Book Signing For 'Twintuition' Source:Getty

11. Hitting the red carpet (2016)

2016 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

12. Forever boo with child number two (2018)

Premiere Of Crackle's 'The Oath' - Red Carpet Source:Getty

13. Still killin’ em (2019)

Tia Mowry at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2019 Source:Splash News
