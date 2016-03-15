15 Photos Of Chrissy Teigen & Her Flawless Baby Bump Style

1. Hi, haters.Source:Splash News
2. Glo’d up.Source:Splash News
3. Cute & casual.Source:Splash News
4. Jeans, duster, and a newborn baby that isn’t hers.Source:Splash News
5. Jeans & tee type of day.Source:Splash News
6. Pregnant or not – she’s still a model.Source:Splash News
7. Breathtaking in all white at the Grammys.Source:Getty
8. Bold and beautiful at the ‘Neal Brennan 3 Mics’ Opening Night.Source:Getty
9. Pure elegance at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.Source:Getty
10. Red hot for a Pre-Oscar dinner.Source:Getty
11. Her husband can’t get enough.Source:Getty
12. Mastering gym gear.Source:Splash News
You May Also Like