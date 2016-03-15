CLOSE
15 Photos Of Chrissy Teigen & Her Flawless Baby Bump Style

Posted March 15, 2016

1. Hi, haters.

Chrissy Teigen pregnant, baby bump Source:Splash News

2. Glo’d up.

Chrissy Teigen pregnant, baby bump Source:Splash News

3. Cute & casual.

Chrissy Teigen pregnant, baby bump Source:Splash News

4. Jeans, duster, and a newborn baby that isn’t hers.

Chrissy Teigen pregnant, baby bump Source:Splash News

5. Jeans & tee type of day.

Chrissy Teigen pregnant, baby bump Source:Splash News

6. Pregnant or not – she’s still a model.

Chrissy Teigen pregnant, baby bump Source:Splash News

7. Breathtaking in all white at the Grammys.

chrissy teigen Source:Getty

8. Bold and beautiful at the ‘Neal Brennan 3 Mics’ Opening Night.

'Neal Brennan 3 Mics' Opening Night Source:Getty

9. Pure elegance at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals Source:Getty

10. Red hot for a Pre-Oscar dinner.

FIJI Water At The Weinstein Company's Pre-Oscar Dinner Source:Getty

11. Her husband can’t get enough.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2016 - Swim BBQ VIP Source:Getty

12. Mastering gym gear.

Chrissy Teigen pregnant, baby bump Source:Splash News
