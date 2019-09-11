For The Love Of Clout: 13 Companies Accused Of Using 9/11 For Promo

Today marks 18 years since the devastating September 11th attacks that changed the country as a whole. Every year, most Americans honor the ones we lost on that fateful day, while others have managed to turn other people’s pain into profit.
Even some of the most popular brands we know have been hit with accusations of using tragic events just to be apart of a conversation on social media. An article in Ravishly pointed out:
Co-opting one of our nation’s greatest tragedies to curry capitalism borne of people’s intense grief and pain is not in any way OK.
Check out these companies accused of using 9/11 for promo purposes only.
1. Frontline Cigars
Very subtle, guys.
2. Walmart
Floridians, Yall tried it.
3. Build-A-Bear
Remember this mishap?
4. Applebees
When opportunity knocks, Applebees answers.
5. Sherwin-Williams
Thanks for weighing in, Sherwin-Williams
6. Medieval Times
Who knew Medieval Times even had a Twitter account?
7. Waffle House
Waffle House usually can do know wrong, so we may let this one slide.
8. Marriott Hotel
But what does….nevermind.
9. White Castle
Thanks White Castle, but nah.
10. Bass Pro Shops
Nice sentiment, but it reeks of thirst.
11. CVS
Really CVS? With the logo and all.
12. Vitamin Shoppe
Putting your logo on a memorial post — very classy VS.