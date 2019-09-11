CLOSE
9/11 , Twitter , wtf
HomeNews

For The Love Of Clout: 13 Companies Accused Of Using 9/11 For Promo

Posted 20 hours ago

Today marks 18 years since the devastating September 11th attacks that changed the country as a whole. Every year, most Americans honor the ones we lost on that fateful day, while others have managed to turn other people’s pain into profit.

Even some of the most popular brands we know have been hit with accusations of using tragic events just to be apart of a conversation on social media. An article in Ravishly pointed out:

Co-opting one of our nation’s greatest tragedies to curry capitalism borne of people’s intense grief and pain is not in any way OK.

Check out these companies accused of  using 9/11 for promo purposes only.

1. Frontline Cigars

Source:Twitter

Very subtle, guys.

2. Walmart

Source:false

Floridians, Yall tried it.

3. Build-A-Bear

Source:false

Remember this mishap?

4. Applebees

Source:false

When opportunity knocks, Applebees answers.

5. Sherwin-Williams

Source:false

Thanks for weighing in, Sherwin-Williams

6. Medieval Times

Source:false

Who knew Medieval Times even had a Twitter account?

7. Waffle House

Source:false

Waffle House usually can do know wrong, so we may let this one slide.

8. Marriott Hotel

Source:false

But what does….nevermind.

9. White Castle

Source:false

Thanks White Castle, but nah.

10. Bass Pro Shops

Source:false

Nice sentiment, but it reeks of thirst.

11. CVS

Source:false

Really CVS? With the logo and all.

12. Vitamin Shoppe

Source:false

Putting your logo on a memorial post — very classy VS.

You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close