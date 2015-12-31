16 Millennials To Watch In 2016

1. Evan Spiegel: Snapchat Co-Founder & CEO Source:Getty Can you believe the CEO of Snapchat is just 25 years old? As more people grow addicted to the real-time photo and video app, Evan Spiegel grows more influential. As Hov would say, “Let’s see what he do with it…”

2. Priyanka Chopra: Actress, Singer, & Miss World 2000 Source:Getty Priyanka Chopra is as badass as badass gets. Not only is she currently starring in the new ABC series, “Quantico” (an instant hit), she can sing and has collaborated with some pretty dope artists. If that isn’t enough, she was Miss World back in 2000 and fights for animal rights in her spare time. We’d bet our bottom dollar Priyanka is only heating up.

3. Adele: Soul-crushing Singer-Songwriter Source:Getty Adele, Adele, Adele… Where do we begin? She crept up on us and dropped her single “Hello” out of nowhere this past October, then quickly followed up with her album, 25. 25 sold more copies in its first week than any other album… EVER. Ever.

4. Trevor Noah: Comedian & The Daily Show Host Source:Getty As Jon Stewart stepped down from his hosting duties at “The Daily Show,” we quickly fell in love with the new man behind the desk. His good looks help, but Trevor also spoke out against the idiot that is Donald Trump, which was amazing. Oh – and he’s hilarious.

5. Metro Boomin: Producer & Songwriter Source:Getty We hope folks aren’t sleeping on Young Metro. With production credits on some of the hottest projects of 2015 (What A Time To Be Alive, DS2, King Push: Darkest Before Dawn, & more), Metro’s hard work over the years is certainly paying off. He’s been helping the biggest rappers in the game stay on top – we can’t imagine they’ll want to part ways with Metro any time soon.

6. Selena Gomez: Singer & Actress Source:Splash News After telling the world that she’s battling lupus, the 23-year-old singer let go like never before. She’s got that hypnotizing track “Good For You” that’s blowing up the charts, then stripped down in her super sexy “Hands To Myself” video. Selena is here. She spoke her truth and got her head back in the game.

7. Malala Yousafzai: Activist & Educator Source:Getty Malala’s belief that women deserve an education – and her dedication to fighting that fight – is what ultimately led to her becoming the youngest recipient of the Noble Peace Prize. This year, at just 18 years old, the activist opened a school for Syrian refugee girls. She packs a lot of punch and we’re sure 2016 will be no different.

8. Aziz Ansari: Actor, Comedian, & Writer Source:Getty Aziz Ansari is getting that Netflix and Chill money. The hilarious actor created his very own series, “Master of None,” and it got rave reviews across the board. Playing an extension of himself, Aziz sheds light on racial stereotypes he and other minorities must face daily in America.

9. Amy schumer: Comedian, Actress, & Writer Source:Mark Seliger for GQ Amy Schumer took 2015 by storm – and somehow, that’s still an understatement. Amy wrote the script for her movie Trainwreck and it ended up raking in $110 million. She hosted the 2015 MTV Awards, was the opening act on Madonna’s Rebel Heart tour multiple times, and to top it off, premiered an HBO special called “Amy Schumer Live at the Apollo” back in October. Chuh-ching.

10. Michael B(ae). Jordan: Actor Source:Splash News Michael B(ae) Jordan needs no introduction. Fantastic Four didn’t turn out as he’d wished, but the actor followed up with Creed, and it was one of the best films to hit theaters this year.

11. Drake: Rapper, Singer, Actor, & Songwriter Source:Getty Hands down, it was Drake’s year. Just off the top of our heads, there was If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, which was epic. He may have single-handedly ended Meek Mill’s career, which was also epic (sorry, Meek). He topped the charts with “Hotline Bling.” He dropped What A Time To Be Alive with Future – epic. He then danced to “Hotline Bling.” Unreal.

12. Kendall Jenner: Model Source:Splash News Kendall Jenner’s hard work is paying off. The natural beauty snagged several Vogue covers this year, in addition to covering revered magazines like GQ and Harper’s Bazaar. She also achieved her longtime dream of walking in the annual Victoria’s Secret fashion show. Kendall isn’t going anywhere.

13. Kehlani: Singer-Songwriter Source:Getty Kehlani done glo’d up. The singer hit Snapchat this week to say that this year totally changed her life. Kehlani toured Europe and the United States to promote her You Should Be Here album and left fans thirsting for more. The project went #1 on the R&B/Soul Itunes charts and the singer is constantly working on new music, so we can’t wait to hear her follow-up.

14. Misty Copeland: Ballet Extraordinaire Source:Provided By Darren Thomas, QPAC We got eyes on Misty Copeland – and if you’ve got any sense about you, so do you. Misty’s got a third book coming, Ballerina Body, and it’ll be our guide to being fit and healthy. Along with her 2014 Under Armour endorsement, Misty is now a brand ambassador for Seiko. Professionally, she’s doing her thing and personally, she just got engaged. Go girl.