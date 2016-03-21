beyonce , Bow Wow , diana ross
16 Rare Photos Of The Greatest Hip-Hop Acts Of The ’90s

Posted March 21, 2016

1. Rosie Perez and Tupac Shakur at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles circa 1993.

7th Annual Soul Train Music Awards Source:Getty

2. Here’s a candid moment of Dr. Dre in his office listening to some music on a personal radio system with the CD player on the top back in 1992.

Dr. Dre Portrait Source:Getty

3. Speaking of Dre, all that hard work paid off. Here, he posed for a picture with Diana Ross and Eminem at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.

The 1999 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty

4. Hard work and dedication in 1996 helped Jay start down the road to becoming the mogul he is today.

Jay Z Looks Over Some Documents Source:Getty

5. Rappers and actors Big Boy and Andre 3000 from Outkast posed for photos after their performance at the Marcus Amphitheater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1995.

Outkast Live In Concert Source:Getty

6. Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill, and Pras Michel – better known as The Fugees – posed for a flick while kicking it backstage at the Manhattan Center before a 1993 performance in New York City, New York.

Fugees In NYC Source:Getty

7. Years later, Lauryn Hill would go solo. Here she is posing for a shoot in New York back in 1998.

Portrait Of Lauryn Hill Source:Getty

8. M E T H O D Man! Mr. Meth had the grills back in 1993.

Method Man Source:Getty

9. Donald Trump and Diddy did business together back when the Don was a little more tolerant during Justin’s Bar Grand Opening on September 30, 1997.

Justin's Bar Grand Opening Source:Getty

10. Nasty Nas circa 1990 in an unspecified photo shoot.

Photo of Nas Source:Getty

11. Beyonce Knowles got a lot of attention in the Destiny’s Child days. This performance with Kelly Rowland in the background took place at the KMEL Jam at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California August 29th, 1998.

Destiny's Child 1998 Source:Getty

12. Brandy Norwood and Ray J Norwood were all smiles at the 1994 Kids Choice Awards.

1994 Kids Choice Awards Source:Getty

13. Ray was a little bit more of a badass in 1995, as he went with his sister to the “Batman Forever” premiere in L.A.

'Batman Forever' Los Angeles Premiere Source:Getty

14. Bow Bow and Master P chatted it up at MTV’s “Celebrity Slam” circa ’99 and 2000.

MTV CELEBRITY SLAM Source:Getty

15. Will Smith showed off his moves at a NBC All Stars party around the early ’90s.

NBC Allstars Party 1990 Source:Getty

16. Tyra Banks and Snoop Dogg during 1998’s MTV Rock n’ Jock Baseball in Los Angeles.

1998 MTV Rock n' Jock Baseball Source:Getty
