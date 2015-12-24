CLOSE
best hip-hop moments 2015 , Drake , drake vs meek mill
Home

16 Unforgettable Hip-Hop Moments In 2015

Posted December 24, 2015

1. “Straight Outta Compton”

Straight Outta Compton Source:Universal Pictures

This film was a pivotal moment in hip-hop this year. With Black Lives Matter protests sweeping the country, the telling of N.W.A’s story reignited the fight against police brutality.

2. Yeezus For President

Kanye West Source:Splash News

When Kanye West announced that he’ll be running for President in 2020, we all could hardly contain our excitement over the prospect of a PEEZY in the White House.

3. We’ve got three words for you: “Miley, what’s good?!”

2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show Source:Getty

More important than any beef is the fact that Nicki Minaj became the first woman to have four simultaneous Top 10 hits on Billboard‘s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop airplay chart.

4. FOX’s hip-hop series “Empire”

55th Monte Carlo TV Festival : Day 3 Source:Getty

Not only is it a good show, the cast infiltrated the real life hip-hop movement by performing at the 2015 BET Hip Hop Awards, and more. Did we mention they landed a Pepsi commercial?

5. This was Drake’s year.

New Look Wireless Birthday Party Source:Getty

Between his surprise mixtape, “If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late,” and his wrath against Meek Mill, it’s hard to choose our favorite time Drake Draked in 2015. He also started a full-on dancing trend via his “Hotline Bling” video.

6. “Love & Hip Hop”

Milan Christopher & Brittany Lewis Source:GlobalGrind

The show played a pivotal role by providing a place for former partners Miles and Milan to tell their story. Homosexuality in hip-hop has not been an easy conversation to start, but the reality series did it.

7. A$AP Yams

A$AP Yams At BET's 106 & Park Source:Getty

The founder of A$AP Mob passed away on January 18th of this year. May he rest in peace.

8. Chinx

106 & Park Source:Getty

Chinx was gunned down and died on May 17th of this year. May he rest in peace.

9. TIDAL

Neef Buck, Jay-Z, and Freeway appear onstage during TIDAL X: Jay-Z B-sides in NYC on May 16, 2015 in New York City Source:Getty

Jay Z reunited with Roc-A-Fella during his epic TIDAL B-Sides show. TIDAL also put on the biggest show the Barclays Center has ever done – it featured many of the best in music, including Beyonce, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Usher, and more.

10. WATTBA

Kanye West parties in Atlanta with rappers Drake, 2 Chainz and Future. Source:Splash News

Drake and Future’s collaborative album was one of our favorite moments of this year.

11. YG shot three times after a studio session in Studio City.

YG Source:Getty

He said of the incident: “I’m hard to kill.”

12. Kendrick Lamar championed the Black Lives Matter

2015 BET Awards - Show Source:Getty

K. Dot assisted the movement by lending an anthem to all those fighting for the cause. His song “Alright” has been making waves all year, as protesters chant the hook in response to police brutality.

13. Our favorite hip-hop commercial of the year.

Black Girls Rock! 2012 - Arrivals Source:Getty

Taraji P. Henson and Mary J. Blige – two women who are loved and honored within the hip-hop community- join Kerry Washington in a commercial for Apple Music playlists.

14. “See You Again”

Wiz Khalifa Source:Getty

Wiz Khalifa breaks Spotify’s records for most streams in 24 hours and most streams in a week with his track, “See You Again” feat. Charlie Puth.

15. Lil Wayne vs. Birdman

Lil Wayne & Birdman Source:Getty

Lil Wayne sues Birdman for $51 million in an effort to distance himself from Cash Money and release his long awaited “The Carter V” album.

16. 2 Chainz vs. Nancy Grace

2 Chainz Source:Def Jam

On a much lighter note than Wayne vs. Birdman, remember that moment when 2 Chainz debated marijuana with legal commentator Nancy Grace? Hilarious.

You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close