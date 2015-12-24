16 Unforgettable Hip-Hop Moments In 2015

1. “Straight Outta Compton” Source:Universal Pictures This film was a pivotal moment in hip-hop this year. With Black Lives Matter protests sweeping the country, the telling of N.W.A’s story reignited the fight against police brutality.

2. Yeezus For President Source:Splash News When Kanye West announced that he’ll be running for President in 2020, we all could hardly contain our excitement over the prospect of a PEEZY in the White House.

3. We’ve got three words for you: “Miley, what’s good?!” Source:Getty More important than any beef is the fact that Nicki Minaj became the first woman to have four simultaneous Top 10 hits on Billboard‘s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop airplay chart.

4. FOX’s hip-hop series “Empire” Source:Getty Not only is it a good show, the cast infiltrated the real life hip-hop movement by performing at the 2015 BET Hip Hop Awards, and more. Did we mention they landed a Pepsi commercial?

5. This was Drake’s year. Source:Getty Between his surprise mixtape, “If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late,” and his wrath against Meek Mill, it’s hard to choose our favorite time Drake Draked in 2015. He also started a full-on dancing trend via his “Hotline Bling” video.

6. “Love & Hip Hop” Source:GlobalGrind The show played a pivotal role by providing a place for former partners Miles and Milan to tell their story. Homosexuality in hip-hop has not been an easy conversation to start, but the reality series did it.

7. A$AP Yams Source:Getty The founder of A$AP Mob passed away on January 18th of this year. May he rest in peace.

8. Chinx Source:Getty Chinx was gunned down and died on May 17th of this year. May he rest in peace.

9. TIDAL Source:Getty Jay Z reunited with Roc-A-Fella during his epic TIDAL B-Sides show. TIDAL also put on the biggest show the Barclays Center has ever done – it featured many of the best in music, including Beyonce, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Usher, and more.

10. WATTBA Source:Splash News Drake and Future’s collaborative album was one of our favorite moments of this year.

11. YG shot three times after a studio session in Studio City. Source:Getty He said of the incident: “I’m hard to kill.”

12. Kendrick Lamar championed the Black Lives Matter Source:Getty K. Dot assisted the movement by lending an anthem to all those fighting for the cause. His song “Alright” has been making waves all year, as protesters chant the hook in response to police brutality.

13. Our favorite hip-hop commercial of the year. Source:Getty Taraji P. Henson and Mary J. Blige – two women who are loved and honored within the hip-hop community- join Kerry Washington in a commercial for Apple Music playlists.

14. “See You Again” Source:Getty Wiz Khalifa breaks Spotify’s records for most streams in 24 hours and most streams in a week with his track, “See You Again” feat. Charlie Puth.

15. Lil Wayne vs. Birdman Source:Getty Lil Wayne sues Birdman for $51 million in an effort to distance himself from Cash Money and release his long awaited “The Carter V” album.