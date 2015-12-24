16 Unforgettable Hip-Hop Moments In 2015

1. “Straight Outta Compton”Source:Universal Pictures
This film was a pivotal moment in hip-hop this year. With Black Lives Matter protests sweeping the country, the telling of N.W.A’s story reignited the fight against police brutality.
2. Yeezus For PresidentSource:Splash News
When Kanye West announced that he’ll be running for President in 2020, we all could hardly contain our excitement over the prospect of a PEEZY in the White House.
3. We’ve got three words for you: “Miley, what’s good?!”Source:Getty
More important than any beef is the fact that Nicki Minaj became the first woman to have four simultaneous Top 10 hits on Billboard‘s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop airplay chart.
4. FOX’s hip-hop series “Empire”Source:Getty
Not only is it a good show, the cast infiltrated the real life hip-hop movement by performing at the 2015 BET Hip Hop Awards, and more. Did we mention they landed a Pepsi commercial?
5. This was Drake’s year.Source:Getty
Between his surprise mixtape, “If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late,” and his wrath against Meek Mill, it’s hard to choose our favorite time Drake Draked in 2015. He also started a full-on dancing trend via his “Hotline Bling” video.
6. “Love & Hip Hop”Source:GlobalGrind
The show played a pivotal role by providing a place for former partners Miles and Milan to tell their story. Homosexuality in hip-hop has not been an easy conversation to start, but the reality series did it.
7. A$AP YamsSource:Getty
The founder of A$AP Mob passed away on January 18th of this year. May he rest in peace.
8. ChinxSource:Getty
Chinx was gunned down and died on May 17th of this year. May he rest in peace.
9. TIDALSource:Getty
Jay Z reunited with Roc-A-Fella during his epic TIDAL B-Sides show. TIDAL also put on the biggest show the Barclays Center has ever done – it featured many of the best in music, including Beyonce, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Usher, and more.
10. WATTBASource:Splash News
Drake and Future’s collaborative album was one of our favorite moments of this year.
11. YG shot three times after a studio session in Studio City.Source:Getty
He said of the incident: “I’m hard to kill.”
12. Kendrick Lamar championed the Black Lives MatterSource:Getty
K. Dot assisted the movement by lending an anthem to all those fighting for the cause. His song “Alright” has been making waves all year, as protesters chant the hook in response to police brutality.
13. Our favorite hip-hop commercial of the year.Source:Getty
Taraji P. Henson and Mary J. Blige – two women who are loved and honored within the hip-hop community- join Kerry Washington in a commercial for Apple Music playlists.
14. “See You Again”Source:Getty
Wiz Khalifa breaks Spotify’s records for most streams in 24 hours and most streams in a week with his track, “See You Again” feat. Charlie Puth.
15. Lil Wayne vs. BirdmanSource:Getty
Lil Wayne sues Birdman for $51 million in an effort to distance himself from Cash Money and release his long awaited “The Carter V” album.
16. 2 Chainz vs. Nancy GraceSource:Def Jam
On a much lighter note than Wayne vs. Birdman, remember that moment when 2 Chainz debated marijuana with legal commentator Nancy Grace? Hilarious.